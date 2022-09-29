Canada-based gangster’s aide held from Bihar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

The police today arrested an operative of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, from Bihar for his involvement in several heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, assault, robbery and snatching.

Officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday said the arrested gangster, identified as Karan Malik, alias Karan Mann, of Amritsar, was a “close aide” of Yuvraj Sabharwal, alias Yash, the main perpetrator in the case of planting of an IED under the Sub-Inspector car case. Yuvraj is an associate of Landa. Karan Malik is a history-sheeter and wanted by the police.

The DGP said following reliable inputs that Malik had taken shelter in Jamui district of Bihar, a team of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Central agencies and Bihar Police, launched a search operation and managed to round up the accused at Darima village in Jamui district of Bihar.

Divulging details, he said Malik along with his associates had killed a person identified as Karan in a fight in July 2021. An FIR had been registered under sections of the IPC and Arms Act at Amritsar City police station.