Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa’s associate held in Mohali RPG attack case

PTI

Chandigarh, February 17

An associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa was arrested in connection with the Mohali RPG attack case, police said on Friday.

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May last year.

Punjab Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Landa’s associate Gurpinder alias Pindu was allegedly involved in the attack.

“In a major breakthrough #PunjabPolice has apprehended Gurpinder @ Pindu, involved in #RPG attack at Intel HQs #Mohali, #Punjab,” Yadav said in a tweet.

“He is a key operative and associate of #Canada-based #BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh @Landa,” the DGP said.