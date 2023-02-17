Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa’s associate held in Mohali RPG attack case

Chandigarh, February 17
An associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa was arrested in connection with the Mohali RPG attack case, police said on Friday.
A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May last year.
Punjab Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Landa’s associate Gurpinder alias Pindu was allegedly involved in the attack.
“In a major breakthrough #PunjabPolice has apprehended Gurpinder @ Pindu, involved in #RPG attack at Intel HQs #Mohali, #Punjab,” Yadav said in a tweet.
“He is a key operative and associate of #Canada-based #BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh @Landa,” the DGP said.
