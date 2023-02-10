Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa's associate, his three aides arrested from Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

Punjab Police have arrested an associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and his three aides after recovering four pistols along with ammunition from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

In a major breakthrough against #Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa’s criminal network, @Jal_R_Police has arrested Vijay Kumar @ Toti, wanted in 18 cases of drugs,illegal weapons,kidnapping and extortion. Arrested 3 other associates (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4kbwZlkfav — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) February 10, 2023

The arrested key accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar alias Toti of Bhikha Nangal village in Kartarpur, Jalandhar, while, his three aides have been identified as Amardeep Singh alias Patwari, Sooraj Singh and Rahul Lahoch, all residents of Jalandhar. Whereas, all the accused persons are history-sheeters, the main accused Vijay alias Toti has been facing as many as 18 criminal cases pertaining to drugs, illegal weapons, kidnapping and extortion.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that acting on a reliable input that accused Vijay along with his gang members were hatching a conspiracy to commit crime in Kartarpur area, Police teams from Jalandhar Rural promptly conducted special naka in Durgi area of Jalandhar and successfully arrested all the four accused persons, who were travelling on two motorcycles.

He said that the Police impounded both the motorcycles and have recovered four pistols including two .32 bore country-made pistols along with 10 live cartridges, one 9 mm country-made pistol along with two live cartridges and one .12 bore country made pistol along with one live cartridge from their possession.

Divulging more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jalandhar Rural said that two of the arrested accused persons were also wanted by Kapurthala Police in kidnapping case, wherein they had abducted a resident of Gaji Gadana village in Kapurthala district and sought Rs 3 crore as ransom for his release. The case FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Dhilwan in Kapurthala.

Meanwhile, a fresh case FIR no. 16 has been registered under sections 379-B, 386, 392 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Kartarpur.

#Canada #gaurav yadav #punjab police