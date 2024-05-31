 Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

Accused Brijesh Mishra.



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 30

Brijesh Mishra, the main accused in the ‘fake offer letters’ scam that jeopardised the immigration status of hundreds of international students from India, primarily from Punjab, has pled guilty to three counts and has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The sentencing was confirmed in an email from Adam Parsons, an official involved in the investigation, to Chaman Batth, one of the affected students who testified in the case. The Tribune has obtained a copy of this email.

Mishra, who was arrested by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) in June last year, now faces approximately 19 months of imprisonment after accounting for time served. However, he may be eligible for parole before completing the full term, according to the email.

In the Vancouver courtroom, Mishra, dressed in a red jumpsuit, apologised for numerous Canadian immigration offenses. “I am sorry,” he told the court. “I cannot change the past, but I can make sure I do not do it again in the future,” reported CBC News.

Operating an immigration agency called EMSA in Jalandhar, Mishra was charged with multiple offenses under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, including unauthorised representation, counselling misrepresentation, and aiding individuals to misrepresent or withhold material facts. He went missing from Jalandhar just before the scandal came to light in March last year.

The scam had put about 300 students from Punjab and other Indian states at risk of deportation. When the scandal gained media attention, many of these students had already received notices from CBSA to leave the country. These students had gone to Canada on study visas between 2016 and 2020. The fraud was discovered when they applied for postgraduate work permits or permanent residency, and CBSA found their offer letters had been tampered with.

This scam garnered widespread attention in both Canada and India last year.

Jalandhar police also registered a case against Brijesh Kumar Mishra and his partner Rahul Bhargava under Sections 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, Jalandhar district authorities revoked the license of his consultancy.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Army, police clash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked

2
India

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh

3
Punjab

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

4
Trending

In viral video, Indian soldiers defeat Chinese troops in ‘tug of war’; internet can’t keep calm

5
Punjab

‘Remove Modi ghataghat, your engines will move khatakhat’: Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's SBS Nagar

6
India

Police complaint filed against PM Modi over Mahatma Gandhi remarks

7
Delhi

Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

8
Delhi

Is Delhi really burning at 52.9 degrees Celsius? Weather experts examining data

9
India

PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

10
J & K

22 dead, 57 injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras falls into gorge in Jammu

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...

Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region

Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region

Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh among 7 states, UT to go to pol...

Modi first PM to lower dignity of office: Manmohan

Modi first PM to lower dignity of office: Manmohan

Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...

22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap

22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap

Was carrying devotees to Shivkhori


Cities

View All

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Tewari holds ‘Save Constitution’ march

Govt to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

Government to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

BJP Mahila Morcha activists protest outside Atishi’s home

Mothers unite to shield children from addictive electronic devices

Delhi High Court junks plea to disqualify Modi from contesting LS elections

AC blast sparks fire at Noida high-rise flat

Hoshiarpur is ‘choti Kashi’; and Kashi was where Guru Ravidas was born, says PM Modi at rally in Punjab

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

Garhshankar: Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Unlike Modi, we don’t believe ‘arhtiyas’ are ‘dalals’ & traders thieves: Arvind Kejriwal

Jalandhar: BJP supporting BSP to outdo Congress, says Charanjit Channi

BJP threat to democracy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’

Polling day arrangements complete in Fatehgarh Sahib