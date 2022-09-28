Canada: Jaspal Singh Ahluwalia only Punjabi contesting Quebec Assembly election

Bathinda, September 27
A lone Punjabi candidate is contesting the Assembly elections in Quebec, a French-dominant area in Canada. Jaspal Singh Ahluwalia (in pic) representing Bloc Montreal is in the fray from Vaudreuil seat.
The elections are scheduled for October 3.
Anju Dhillon has been representing the Punjabi community in the House of Commons from the French-speaking province, but no Punjabi leader represents the community in the Quebec Assembly.
Besides Ahluwalia, another Indian Deepak Awasti is contesting from Laurier-Dorion. Last year, the federal elections in Canada had thrown up encouraging trends for the Punjabis, as 19 of them won.
