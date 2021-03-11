Canada PM Justin Trudeau lends a hand at Surrey’s Guru Nanak Food Bank; extends gratitude to volunteers

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 25

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday stopped to lend a hand at the Guru Nanak Food Bank to pack some boxes.

Justin Trudeau packs boxes at Guru Nanak Food Bank, Surrey, Canada. Photo: @JustinTrudeau/Twitter

He extended gratitude to the people at the Food Bank who selflessly support hundreds of people every month.

Justin Trudeau assesses boxes at Guru Nanak Food Bank, Surrey, Canada. Photo: @JustinTrudeau/Twitter

He appreciated their efforts of providing families with food, international students with supplies, single mothers with diapers, among many other things.

Every month, @GNFBSurrey supports hundreds of people – providing families with food, international students with supplies, single mothers with diapers, and more. We stopped in there today to help pack some boxes, and to thank them for the work they do. What a team they have. pic.twitter.com/qlZQ3Wbqn3 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 25, 2022

