Canada PM Justin Trudeau lends a hand at Surrey’s Guru Nanak Food Bank; extends gratitude to volunteers

Chandigarh, May 25
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday stopped to lend a hand at the Guru Nanak Food Bank to pack some boxes.
He extended gratitude to the people at the Food Bank who selflessly support hundreds of people every month.
He appreciated their efforts of providing families with food, international students with supplies, single mothers with diapers, among many other things.
Every month, @GNFBSurrey supports hundreds of people – providing families with food, international students with supplies, single mothers with diapers, and more. We stopped in there today to help pack some boxes, and to thank them for the work they do. What a team they have. pic.twitter.com/qlZQ3Wbqn3— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 25, 2022
He took to Twitter admiring the team and wrote: “Every month, @GNFBSurrey supports hundreds of people – providing families with food, international students with supplies, single mothers with diapers, and more. We stopped in there today to help pack some boxes, and to thank them for the work they do. What a team they have.”
