Canadian PR holders, students jittery over visa row

Chandigarh, September 21

The India-Canada row that has led to the suspension of visa services by the Indian High Commission in Canada has left Canadian citizens of Indian origin, permanent residency holders and their families back home in panic.

It will have a direct fallout as the volume of air traffic of the diaspora having its roots in the country, especially Punjab, is relatively high.

Flagging insecurity among Indian students in Canada and also their family members back home, Congress Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, in a letter to PM Narendra Modi, said, “Over six lakh Indian students are studying in Canada, many of them have also applied for permanent residency. The increased tension might lead to delays or complications in visa processing for Indian students, who plan to study in Canada or those seeking visa extensions.”

He urged the PM to ensure the well-being of the students in Canada. Manpreet Kaur, a student from Punjab currently on a work permit in Toronto, expressed concerns, saying, “My sister-in-law, a Canadian citizen, is an expectant mother. My mother was planning to visit us in Canada and she had already applied for a visa in India. However, given the current situation, we are now unsure about the next course of action.”

Another India-born Canadian citizen Nanak Singh from Winnipeg said his son and daughter-in-law were planning to visit India. “Now, we are worried whether they will grant my son the visa. My son is supposed visit us for the first time after his wedding.”

Bathinda resident Rajinder Singh, whose son and daughter are studying in Canada, said both countries should find a solution and end the row as it could add to the woes of students. The visitor and study visa may get delayed.

Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Gidderbaha, said, “My daughter has got admission at an institute in Abbotsford. Her academic session will begin in January. I have paid nearly Rs 22 lakh, including fee and other expenses. However, her visa is awaited. Now, I am worried as the situation is turning grim every day. Our family is just praying for the situation to turn normal.”

(With inputs from Avneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh, Archit Watts and Sukhmeet Bhasin)

