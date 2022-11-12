Canadian, UK consulates remember their martyrs

Chandigarh, November 11
The Consulate General of Canada and the British High Commission today hosted a joint Remembrance Day ceremony in memory of the armed forces of the UK, Canada and India, who died serving their countries.
The event was attended by Consul General of Canada, Patrick Hebert, British Deputy High Commissioner, Caroline Rowett, Canada’s Defence Attache Colonel Todd Braithwaite, UK Defence Adviser Brigadier Nick Sawyer, veterans from the tricity, cadets from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and officials.
Consul General Hebert and Deputy High Commissioner Rowett paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives defending freedom, peace and democracy in the world.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius