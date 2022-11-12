Canadian, UK consulates remember their martyrs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

The Consulate General of Canada and the British High Commission today hosted a joint Remembrance Day ceremony in memory of the armed forces of the UK, Canada and India, who died serving their countries.

The event was attended by Consul General of Canada, Patrick Hebert, British Deputy High Commissioner, Caroline Rowett, Canada’s Defence Attache Colonel Todd Braithwaite, UK Defence Adviser Brigadier Nick Sawyer, veterans from the tricity, cadets from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and officials.

Consul General Hebert and Deputy High Commissioner Rowett paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives defending freedom, peace and democracy in the world.

