Canadian woman 'molested' in Sangrur; hubby, friend attacked

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 13

A Canadian citizen woman, her husband and his friend have allegedly been attacked by a group of local youths in the Kila market here. The assailants allegedly hugged the Canadian girl and also tore her clothes.

As per FIR registered under Sections 323, 341, 354, 427, 506, 149 of the IPC against Sahil Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sandeep and six others, Ajaypal Singh, a victim, has alleged that he has been in Canada since 2018.

Two days back in evening, he along with his Canadian friend Gurpreet Singh and his wife Naomi Brown went to the market for shopping. But when they were returning, the youngsters passed a lewd comment against Brown. When they tried to leave the place quickly, the accused allegedly waylaid them.

They allegedly attacked them while some others hugged Brown and tore her clothes too. But after locals gathered, the accused fled.

“We have collected CCTV footage after the registration of the FIR. For investigations, I have deputed a woman DSP and a Sub-Inspector. None will be spared” said SSP Surendra Lamba.

