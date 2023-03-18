Canal breach, crop on hundreds of acres hit

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 17

The wheat crop on hundreds of acres was submerged due to breaches in two canals of Abohar subdivision while a duststorm lashed the area late last night.

A breach developed in the recently reconstructed Ramsara Minor (sub canal) that was inaugurated with much fanfare last month. A part of the sub-canal was constructed by the previous government. It was completed at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore only a few days ago.

AAP leaders had come down heavily on Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, who inspected the canal twice and asked farmers to be vigilant about the quality of construction material used in its reconstruction.

The sub canal could not bear the wind pressure and the flow of water, which led to heavy soil erosion from its bank.

Another breach was reported in the Panjawa Minor (sub canal) near Haripura village located on the tail-end last night, due to which the standing wheat crop in the surrounding fields got submerged in water and farm owners suffered huge losses.