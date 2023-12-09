Canal breach inundates wheat crop in Fazilka

Fazilka, December 8
A 25-feet wide breach was reported in the Mauzam minor canal near Gagan Ke village of Fazilka today, which inundated about 25-30 acres of standing wheat and green fodder crops, according to the affected villagers.
Frequent breaches occurred in the canal due to a lack of proper cleanliness, the villagers added, calling on manual cleaning to be done my MGNREGA workers. Farmer Lachhman Ram said a sudden release of water led to the canal breach. Sources said the breach has since been plugged by the department.
