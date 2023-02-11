Canal cleaning, repair work gets underway

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 10

To ensure that water reaches the tails of the canals, the work of cleaning of the canals, which is done twice every year, has been started by the Water Resources Department. The renovation of Malout Distributary and Ramsara Minor canals is also being done.

Superintending Engineer (SE) Hardeep Singh Mehndiratta today inspected the cleaning and renovation works. He said that according to the demands of the farmers, the canal was also being cleaned from the Harike headworks to Sotha headworks.

He said the department is trying to provide water by completing the cleaning of the canals at the earliest possible time so that the farmers can get water for fruit orchards and wheat crops. He assured the farmers that in the coming days, they would get adequate water for the kharif crop.