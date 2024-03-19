Canal closure sparks water crisis

Archit Watts
Muktsar, March 18
The summer season is about to begin, but the water scarcity has already hit the region. Reason: The Sirhind Feeder Canal is closed till April 15 for its relining work.
In such a situation, the authorities concerned have informed people in Malout, Gidderbaha and Mandi Bariwala that potable water will be supplied on alternate day for about a month.
Vishwajeet Singh, SDO, Punjab State Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Malout, said, “We have water storage for 15 days, thus it is decided to supply water every alternate day. If the need arises, we will purify the ground water and supply it to consumers as well.”
Similarly, Engineer Rakesh Mohan Makkar of the Punjab State Water Supply and Sewerage Board said they were told by Irrigation Department officials that the canal would remain close till April 15.
The underground water is unfit for human consumption in some areas of this southwestern part of the state.
Some farmers said the temperature was rising every day and wheat fields and kinnow orchards required water for irrigation purposes.
Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar had appealed to the state government to defer the canal closure by the end of this month. Some farmers had even lodged a protest at Rajpura village in Fazilka district last week. They had claimed that the canal closure at this juncture would spell trouble for them.
Water to be supplied on alternate days
The state Water Supply and Sewerage Board has informed people in Malout, Gidderbaha and Mandi Bariwala that potable water will be supplied on alternate day for about a month
