Canal patwaris hold rally in Punjab CM’s Dhuri segment

Sangrur, June 17

Members and activists of the Nehri Patwar Union, Jal Sarot Vibhag, Punjab, today held a protest rally at Dhuri, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, over chargesheeting nearly 200 canal patwaris and deduction of hefty amounts from their May month’s salary.

At the rally, the protesting canal patwaris raised their voice against the functioning of the Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department and demanded his ouster to run the affairs of the department smoothly.

State president of the Nehri Patwar Union Jaskaran Singh said pressure was being put on the canal patwaris by the department to mention wrong figures in the records to achieve the 100 per cent target with regard to irrigation of fields with canal water. He also said as the canal patwaris had not done so, chargesheets had been issued to 200 patwaris. He demanded cancellation of all chargesheets immediately.

