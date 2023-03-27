Canal repair work underway

Abohar: With the commencement of 20-day-long water closure for annual maintenance of Gang Canal, the Water Resources Department has started the work of repairing and installing new gates of various canals, including the main branch of the canal in Punjab. OC
Three drug peddlers arrested
Abohar: The local police seized 250 gm of opium from Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Burj Pola village, and Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Burj Dewa Singh in Tarn Taran district, on the Abohar-Sriganganagar road. The police seized 50 gm of opium from Anil Kumar, a resident of Hanatpura village. OC
Vax drive for stray dogs
Abohar: After DC Senu Duggal took cognisance of complaints about the increasing menace of stray dogs, the Department of Animal Husbandry and the Municipal Corporation have, for the first time, jointly launched a campaign for the vaccination of stray dogs in the area.
