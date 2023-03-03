Canal water level dips, farmers block road

Abohar, March 2
Members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday blocked Abohar-Sriganganagar highway near the Sadhuwali border link canal over drop in the water-level.
The protesters raised slogans and demanded 2500 cusecs of water in Gang Canal.
The dharna was lifted in the evening after Dhiraj Chawla, Superintendent Engineer, Water Resources Department, informed that 2000 cusecs of water was released and normal flow would be ensured in the coming days.
Meanwhile, 300 acres of wheat crop got submerged in water due to a 50-foot breach in Malukpura minor near Raipura village.
