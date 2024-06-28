 Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

To ease dependence on borewells in paddy season in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib & Malerkotla

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

A farmer clears weed from a drain at Mallowal village in Amloh as canal water reaches the village.



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, June 27

For years, villagers have battled the relentless depletion of groundwater, the escalating costs of maintaining tubewells and the harsh realities of a receding water table. While in Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, canal water irrigation has resumed after 40 years, it has arrived for the first time at a village of Amargarh town in Malerkotla.

The Tribune checks out canal irrigation in the state Part-I

Manjeet Singh, a 35-year-old resident of Ghujerheri village, is excitedly walking in the drain full of water, irrigating his 12 acres.

“Since my childhood, we have been irrigating the fields through tubewells. Over the years, the water started depleting. The officials, especially Ziledar of the Irrigation Department Tejpal Singh, were quick to help. With their support, we cleared the encroached land and carved out a drain. Previously, nearly 50 tubewells irrigated over 200 acres, but now, we use canal water,” said Manjeet Singh.

As per the official record, currently there are 13.94 lakh tubewells across the state pumping out gallons of water during the paddy transplanting season. However, things have changed for the better in the villages of Gowara and Raipur, where underground pipes have replaced around 350 tubewells.

Gurjit Singh, a 52-year-old resident of Gowara, shared the collective relief of his village. “After over 40 years, canal water has reached us again. It had become an annual ordeal to dig borewells during the paddy season, costing us around Rs 10,000 each time. Approaching the government for help was a long and tedious process, but with the support of the Irrigation Department and the tubewell corporation, we laid a web of underground pipes across the village at an expenditure of over Rs 2 crore borne by the government. Nearly 800 acres are now irrigated and we’ve amicably decided the schedule for watering our fields,” said Gurjit Singh.

In Amloh’s Mallowal village, a 5-km stretch of canal water outlet had been blocked by encroachments for 40 years. With government intervention, the path was cleared and canal water now irrigates at least 300 acres in Bharpoorgarh and Mallowal villages.

Karan Gupta, a Patwari who has been instrumental in motivating the villagers, said, “Earlier, 20 tubewells used to pump out water. Now, canal water is sufficient to irrigate the fields.”

The return of canal water was met with joyous celebrations in Raipur village. Gurjit Singh (50) and fellow villagers offered prayers and distributed sweets as canal water reached their fields through the newly installed underground pipes.

“Over 700 acres will now be irrigated with surface water, ending the use of 250 tubewells and the exploitation of groundwater. A 4.5 km long pipeline, dug 6 ft under the earth, now brings canal water to our villages,” Gurjit Singh explained.

Canal-irrigated area shrinks over past 60 yrs

According to Rajan Aggarwal, Principal Scientist, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in the past 60 years, the canal-irrigated area decreased from 58.4 per cent to 28 per cent, while the tubewell-irrigated area increased from 41.1 per cent to 71.3 per cent. There was a big jump in the dependency on groundwater for irrigation between 1990-91 and 2000-01, said Aggarwal.

Groundwater in 114 blocks over-exploited

The total annual groundwater recharge of the state has been assessed as 18.84 billion cubic metre (bcm). The annual groundwater extraction is 27.8 bcm. Of the 150 assessed blocks in Punjab, the Central Ground Water Assessment Board, in a report submitted in 2022, categorised 114 blocks over-exploited and 3 blocks as critical, 13 blocks as semi-critical and 20 blocks as safe.

Change for the better

Since my childhood, we have been irrigating the fields through tubewells. Over the years, the water started depleting. The officials were quick to help. Previously, 50 tubewells irrigated over 200 acres, but now, we use canal water. — Manjeet Singh, resident of Ghujerheri village

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Groundwater #Malerkotla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll: Shiromani Akali Dal announces support to BSP nominee, disowns its candidate

2
Sports India vs England

Rohit Sharma, spinners guide India to third T20 World Cup final

3
World THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov

4
Amritsar

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage in Amritsar; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 crore

5
India

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: US

6
India

Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken

7
Sports

South Africa defeat Afghanistan by 9 wickets, enter maiden T20 World Cup final

8
Ludhiana

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

9
India

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani discharged from AIIMS

10
India

Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution, says President Murmu in her address to both Houses of Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Top News

More on Emergency in Parl, President terms it direct attack on Constitution

More on Emergency in Parl, President terms it direct attack on Constitution

Says Lok Sabha poll reaffirms people’s trust in govt; slams ...

‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on Prez Address to Parliament

‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on Prez Address to Parliament

Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...

Speaker could have avoided reference to Emergency: Rahul

Speaker could have avoided reference to Emergency: Rahul

CBI nabs two from Patna, its first arrests in NEET-UG case

CBI nabs two from Patna, its first arrests in NEET-UG case

Not delaying posting of agri varsity VC: Guv

Not delaying posting of agri varsity VC: Guv

Says awaiting HP Govt reply to queries


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage in Amritsar; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 crore

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh indicates Sikh political party to gather under Akal Takht umbrella

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

Some respite as mercury dips

Uproar in MCD House over water crisis, drain desilting

Uproar in MCD House over water crisis, drain desilting

Indian Youth Congress protests over NEET exam irregularities

Rain relief turns into traffic nightmare as waterlogging hits streets

L-G dissolves Dialogue & Development Commission

Sunita Kejriwal criticises PM Modi, prays for downfall of ‘dictator’

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes