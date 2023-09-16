 Canal water supply for farmers of 70% villages by next year: Mann : The Tribune India

Canal water supply for farmers of 70% villages by next year: Mann

Farmers carry saplings from the Kisan Mela at the PAU on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 15

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the government would supply irrigation water via canals to 70 per cent of the state’s villages by next year to conserve groundwater. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering on the concluding day of Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here.

‘Won’t share water with other states’

Mann said the state was not surplus in water and would not share the resource with other states. He suggested that instead of the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link), a Yamuna-Sutlej Link (YSL) should be constructed for the release of water to Punjab via Karnal.

Referring to the issue of water-sharing via the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL), the CM said the state was not water-surplus and suggested that instead of SYL, a Yamuna-Sutlej Link (YSL) should be constructed via Karnal to Punjab.

“Punjab will not give its water to any other state. We utilised our own water resources in 45 per cent of the state’s villages for farming this year and intend to bring this figure to 70 per cent by next year. The use of tubewells will be reduced and farmers will be given water via canals,” he said.

looking at selling basmati within india

As the Centre has now set a minimum export price (MEP) of $1,200 a tonne on basmati rice shipments, we are considering selling the produce to states like Kerala, West Bengal and others.

Bhagwant Mann, CM

Referring to the curbs on the export of basmati rice imposed by the Centre, Mann said this was against the interests of farmers. He demanded the immediate rollback of the “arbitrary” decision.

“The state government has specially banned 10 sprays as per international standards for pesticide-free basmati production to facilitate exports but the Centre has now set a minimum export price (MEP) of $1,200 a tonne on basmati rice shipments. In the wake of these restrictions, we are considering selling the produce to states like Kerala, West Bengal and others,” Mann said.

He also criticised the Food Corporation of India for “refusing” to purchase paddy from the state. He added that food processing plants would be set up to double the income of farmers in the state.

He said the government had appointed 710 patwaris and 586 more posts would be advertised soon. In a stern message to the protesting patwaris, he said: “You should neither give nor take bribes. Corruption won’t be tolerated in this state.”

