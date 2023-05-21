Canal watercourse design faulty, Mansa farmers forced to depend on tubewells

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, May 20

Despite having a watercourse (khal) connected with a canal, farmers of five villages—Gurne Kalan, Bodhawal, Phaphrabhaike, Gurnekalan, Gurne Khurd and Hasanpur—in Mansa district rely entirely on tubewells to irrigate their fields.

Reason: Faulty design and poor upkeep of the khal.

These villages have been connected with the Bhikhi distributary of the Kotla branch. Farmers claimed that it was impossible to irrigate the fields with canal water.

Darshan Singh of Gurne Kalan village said, “In 2005, residents of five villages constructed a 9-inch concrete khal by contributing money. However, the water failed to reach the elevated fields. Now, the farmers are urging the authorities concerned to lay an underground pipeline instead of repairing the khal.”

Recently, the farmers met Gundeep Singh, XEN, Water Resources Department, who told them that they had Rs 45 lakh in kitty for the repair works.

Gundeep said, “We have funds to the tune of Rs 45 lakh to repair the canal. However, only 2 km pipeline can be laid out of 6 km with Rs 45 lakh.”

Mansa ADC Upkar Singh said, “The matter has been brought to my notice. Funds are not a problem. Open watercourse is not feasible as fields are located higher. Thus, the work on underground pipes will commence next week.”

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram said he would take up the matter with the government.