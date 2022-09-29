Canals to remain closed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The main branch upper and off-taking canals/distributaries/minors of the Upper Bari Doab canal system will remain closed for 16 days, beginning October 5, said a spokesperson of the Water Resources Department. TNS

100-gm heroin seized

Abohar: The police on Wednesday seized 100-gm heroin from two bikers — Ishak Mohammad Bagga and Kale Khan — at a naka near Chistian village. Preliminary probe hinted that they had arranged the drug from a member of a Nigerian gang in Delhi. OC

Children take pledge

Chandigarh: Students of all government schools on Wednesday took a pledge to create the India of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s dreams on the 115th birth anniversary of the great revolutionary. Students virtually joined a state-level function dedicated to the martyr.