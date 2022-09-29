Canals to remain closed

Chandigarh: The main branch upper and off-taking canals/distributaries/minors of the Upper Bari Doab canal system will remain closed for 16 days, beginning October 5, said a spokesperson of the Water Resources Department. TNS
100-gm heroin seized
Abohar: The police on Wednesday seized 100-gm heroin from two bikers — Ishak Mohammad Bagga and Kale Khan — at a naka near Chistian village. Preliminary probe hinted that they had arranged the drug from a member of a Nigerian gang in Delhi. OC
Children take pledge
Chandigarh: Students of all government schools on Wednesday took a pledge to create the India of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s dreams on the 115th birth anniversary of the great revolutionary. Students virtually joined a state-level function dedicated to the martyr.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff
To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...
No change in Army regiments' names
Parks, roads named after Brit generals under review