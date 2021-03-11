Cancel FIR against Alka Lamba, Kumar Vishwas: Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The Punjab Congress today sought immediate cancellation of the FIR registered against party leader Alka Lamba and poet Kumar Vishwas and also demanded stern action against “overzealous” officers who went overboard with registration of the case.

In a letter to the DGP, PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa termed it absolute abuse of power.

“This FIR will not stand legal security with the likelihood of police officers concerned getting censured for their action aimed at pleasing their political bosses remotely based in Delhi,” the letter said.

The two said the content of the FIR, “based on the plaint of some complainant whose identity is still not known, makes it obvious it has only been registered to settle personal scores as they have been critical of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal”.

Questioning the legal basis of the FIR, they said: “While no criminal offence is made from the purported statements, even if these did, the Ropar/Punjab Police have no jurisdiction to register an FIR.” Demanding cancellation of the FIR and action against the officers who registered an FIR “where there could be none”, Warring and Bajwa warned of street protests in case the police did not cancel it. —

