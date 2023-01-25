Cancel FIRs against Congress sarpanches: Zira ex-MLA

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 24

Accusing the state government of indulging in vendetta politics and resorting to “witch hunting”, former Zira MLA and DCC chief Kulbir Singh Zira today threatened to launch a protest and gherao Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains during his scheduled visit on the occasion of the Republic Day here if the FIRs registered against Congress sarpanches and workers were not cancelled.

Talking to mediapersons, he said the police, at the behest of AAP leaders, were falsely booking Congress workers and harassing their family members.

Kulbir alleged that the police had booked Congress sarpanch Janak Raj Sharma and his son, advocate Navdeep Sharma, in a false case on the basis of a flimsy complaint lodged by a BDPO.

Kulbir further said that on January 20, the Zira BDPO, Mittar Mann, had called the sarpanch to his office, adding that when the sarpanch went to meet him along with his son, the BDPO used derogatory language against him and later gave a false complaint in Zira police station. The police booked the Sarpanch and his son under various sections of the IPC.

“He is not even eligible to work as the BDPO and has been promoted against norms,” he alleged.

Mittar Mann, BDPO, said all statements made by Zira were incorrect. “I had called the sarpanch to my office who came along with his son. They misbehaved with me and destroyed documents. The incident took place in front of my staff members and was recorded in a CCTV following which I had filed a complaint with the police,” said Mann.

