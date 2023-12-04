Cancellation report prepared in case against singer Honey Singh, High Court told

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 4

More than a decade after a case was registered for an offence under Section 294 of the IPC pertaining to obscene acts and songs against singer Hirdesh Singh aka Yo-Yo Honey Singh, a cancellation report has been prepared, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was today told.

As the petition filed by Honey Singh way back in 2013 came up for hearing before Justice Jasjit Bedi’s Bench, the counsel for the State on instructions submitted that the cancellation report was pending approval of the higher authorities.

Taking a note of the submissions, Justice Bedi asserted: “The present petition is rendered infructuous. However, in case at a subsequent stage if the report under Section 173(2) CrPC, inculpating the petitioner, is to be filed, he shall be given seven days’ notice in order to avail remedies available to him in accordance with law.”

Honey Singh had moved the high court for quashing the FIR registered on May 16, 2013, under Sections 294 of the IPC at city police station in SBS Nagar. He was represented before the high court by senior advocate Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu with counsel Gursher Singh Dhillon.