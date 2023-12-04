Cancellation report prepared in case against singer Honey Singh, High Court told

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, December 4
More than a decade after a case was registered for an offence under Section 294 of the IPC pertaining to obscene acts and songs against singer Hirdesh Singh aka Yo-Yo Honey Singh, a cancellation report has been prepared, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was today told.
As the petition filed by Honey Singh way back in 2013 came up for hearing before Justice Jasjit Bedi’s Bench, the counsel for the State on instructions submitted that the cancellation report was pending approval of the higher authorities.
Taking a note of the submissions, Justice Bedi asserted: “The present petition is rendered infructuous. However, in case at a subsequent stage if the report under Section 173(2) CrPC, inculpating the petitioner, is to be filed, he shall be given seven days’ notice in order to avail remedies available to him in accordance with law.”
Honey Singh had moved the high court for quashing the FIR registered on May 16, 2013, under Sections 294 of the IPC at city police station in SBS Nagar. He was represented before the high court by senior advocate Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu with counsel Gursher Singh Dhillon.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; leaves roads inundated, runway flooded
Chennai airport operations suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm
Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed
Group of militants on their way to Myanmar ambushed by anoth...
Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana
Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident
Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats
This will be the first time in history of Mizoram that the s...
AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked
Punjab MP was suspended on August 11