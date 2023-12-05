Cancellation report ready in case against singer Yo-Yo Honey Singh, High Court told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

More than a decade after a case was registered for an offence under Section 294 of the IPC pertaining to obscene acts and songs against singer Hirdesh Singh, aka Yo-Yo Honey Singh, a cancellation report has been prepared, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was today told.

2013 case Honey Singh had moved the high court for quashing the FIR registered on May 16, 2013, under Section 294 of the IPC at the city police station in SBS Nagar. He was represented before the court by senior advocate Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu with counsel Gursher Singh Dhillon.

As the petition filed by Honey Singh way back in 2013 came up for hearing before Justice Jasjit Bedi’s Bench, the counsel for the state said the cancellation report was pending approval from higher authorities.

Taking a note of the submissions, Justice Bedi said: “The present petition is rendered infructuous. However, in case at a subsequent stage if the report under Section 173(2) of the CrPC, inculpating the petitioner is to be filed, he shall be given a seven-day notice in order to avail remedies available to him in accordance with the law.”

