Cancelled in February, 6-day Katasraj Yatra next month

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 20

To celebrate the “Winter Shivaratri” festival at Katasraj in Chakwal district of West Punjab province of Pakistan, the Kendriya Sanatan Dharam Sabha has finalised a six-day programme. The yatra on the eve of Mahashivaratri in February was cancelled due to the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 200 devotees from India can be permitted to travel through Wagah Border and take part in the yatra as per a pact between India and Pakistan. The schedule was recently submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs for final approval from Pakistan authorities. The date for submission of passports is likely to be announced soon.

Rakesh Nagpal, secretary, Ramayana Pracharini Sabha, said information about the yatra had been received from the parent body.

