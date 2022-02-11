Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

‘On average, 5-9 die every year at Bathinda village’

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Sukhmandar of Chathewala celebrates his birthday with his mother, who later died of cancer. File

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, February 10

On an average, five to seven cancer patients die of cancer every year in Chathewala village of Bathinda, situated at the tail-end of Talwandi Sabo block, for the past many years. Of around 500 families in this village, over 150 are afflicted with the deadly disease. It is one of the several villages in various districts of the Malwa region, which is infamous as the cancer belt in the state.

The agony of seven-year-old Harnoor Singh’s (name changed) parents, who lost their only child to blood cancer three years ago at Chathewala village, can’t be imagined. Harnoor’s father, a marginal farmer, had sold one acre of land to bear the cost of his treatment at private hospitals in Bathinda and later in Ludhiana, but could not save his life.

Leaders busy luring voters

Leaders of political parties are busy luring voters with freebies while campaigning but they do not have any roadmap to address one of the gravest issues facing the state. Let alone address it, they are not even bothered to talk about it. —Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Cancer care society ambassador

Similarly, Sukhmandar Singh (45) of the same village, had lost his mother (six months after the diagnosis) to cancer over a year ago. He said: “Not even a single political party has shared a comprehensive roadmap or its vision for early diagnosis (as maximum cases are detected at the third or fourth stage), prevention or to provide quality medical treatment for cancer patients. One of the major concerns of the state is, shockingly, a non-issue for the political parties.”

Sukhmandar said: “Due to lack of proper mechanism in place to ensure early diagnosis and treatment, the fatality rate is higher in the state. Moreover, lack of awareness among people and concerted efforts by the government are also a cause for concern.”

The number of cases, due to polluted groundwater and overuse of pesticides, is high in the Talwandi Sabo constituency villages, Jeon Singhwala, Nasibpura, Bhagi Bandar, Mahi Nangal, Laleana, Natt, Mansa Kalan and Deon villages of Bathinda. The rate of cases reported in Mansa, Muktsar, Sangrur and Ferozepur districts is also high.

As per the data of the Advanced Cancer Hospital that caters to cancer patients of not only Bathinda and other Malwa districts, but also those from neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan, 6,233 cancer patients visited the outpatient department (OPD) unit for treatment in 2016 and the number notched up to 14,802 patients in 2018. In 2019, it further increased to 18,616 and in 2020, the patient inflow increased to 30,768. Owing to Covid restrictions, the inflow remained somewhat static and 30,459 patients (new and follow-ups) visited the hospital for treatment.

According to data accessed from the Advanced Cancer Institute-cum-Hospital, there is almost fivefold increase in patient inflow, both at OPD and IPD sections, in the past four years but the cancer facility is grappling with acute shortage of staff, thereby taking a toll on quality of treatment being provided there.

#Malwa #malwa cancer belt

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

In a heartfelt email exchange, Elon Musk shares pain of losing son

2
Sports

Someone else took credit for decisions I took in Australia: Ajinkya Rahane

3
Haryana

Maid sedates Gurugram family, loots house by bringing in 4 accomplices

4
Haryana

Roof collapses in Gurugram housing complex; many feared trapped

5
Nation

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

6
Trending

‘Just love him’: Twitter reacts after seeing Rishabh Pant’s relaxed look

7
Nation

Supreme Court reinstates judicial officer who quit accusing judge of sexual harassment

8
Nation

Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved

9
Haryana

2 kiled as roof of Gurugram high-rise caves in

10
Nation

With 11.79% positivity rate, Himachal among few states of concern

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Top Stories

Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order on hijab row

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...

Hijab row: Karnataka HC requests state government to reopen schools, says no to Hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...

Budget stands for continuity, brings stability to economy, predictability of taxation: Sitharaman

Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha

Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after woman dies in mishap.

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap

One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...

57 constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in the fray - ADR

57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey

Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...

Cities

View All

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

A triangular contest on the cards in Tarn Taran segment

BJP Amritsar East candidate Jagmohan Raju files complaint with EC, alleges violations

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Hopeful of repeating its '89 feat, Simranjit Singh Mann's Akali Dal fighting for open trade with Pakistan

In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Chandigarh allows offline classes in schools from February 14

Panchkula schools reopen to thin attendance

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

As Covid cases dip, walk in for OPDs at PGI from Feb 14

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

‘Tusi buss sade bande nu jita ke MLA bana deyo, mantri banana mera kum hai’

Punjabh CM Channi has a promise of Cabinet berth for all candidates

Man gets death for raping minor

Joining still on hold, Congress boasts of giving jobs to 1,158 assistant professors in Punjab

NRI woman's handbag with cash & gold stolen from Jalandhar's supermarket

BJP mobilises cadre for PM Modi's Jalandhar rally on February 14

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi in Dakha

Delay in elevated road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits on Ferozepur Road troubles residents, bizmen

March held in Ludhiana to make environment main poll agenda

5 die, 69 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Month on, booster dose gets poor response in Ludhiana district

Sanour AAP candidate booked for ‘false affidavit’

Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 25 per cent candidates in fray have criminal cases in Patiala district

300 inoculated at Punjabi University vaccination camp

Volunteers to help elderly, pregnant women voters at polling booths in Patiala district