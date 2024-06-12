Cancer screening camp marks b’day of Sidhu Moosewala

Tribune News Service

Mansa, June 11

A special cancer screening camp was organised on the birthday of late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moosewala, at Musa village on Tuesday.

Balkaur Sidhu, father of the slain singer, said, “The people are constantly coming under the grip of cancer in Punjab. Even Shubhdeep was concerned about the people getting affected by this disease.”

He said the day his wife became a sarpanch, they focused on organising this cancer camp.

“To raise awareness on cancer, Shubhdeep started organising a cancer check-up camp every year in the name of his grandmother. He was also in touch with World Cancer Care,” added Balkaur.

Dr Dharminder Singh Dhillon, MD, World Cancer Care, said a total of 100 camps would be set up in Malwa in association with the SBI.

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur was also present on this occasion. The singer was murdered on May 29, 2022 by shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

