Candidates yet to finalise celebrations

Ludhiana: It seems no party or candidate is hopeful of a favourable outcome in the high-stakes contest in Ludhiana. This became evident when The Tribune reached out to three key candidates, namely Ravneet Singh Bittu (BJP), Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (Congress) and Ashok Parashar Pappi (AAP). None of them shared any plan for D-Day celebrations. Interestingly, no sweetshop has received any bulk order for Tuesday.

Byelection certain on 2 doaba seats

Jalandhar: Even as the LS results on Tuesday will determine how many Assembly seats in Punjab will go to the bypolls, it is amply clear that two reserved seats in Doaba (Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar West) will be on the list. Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal has resigned from the Congress and the Assembly, while Jalandhar West AAP MLA Sheetal Angural’s resignation from the Assembly was accepted on Monday.

Jakhar skipped hometown Abohar

Abohar: Three-time legislator and Gurdaspur ex-MP Sunil Jakhar, who now heads the BJP in Punjab, visited hometown Abohar only to cast his vote at a booth in Panjkosi village. He did not address any election meeting in Abohar. His nephew Sandeep Jakhar — the suspended Congress MLA from Abohar — led the BJP campaign from the Jakhar family. Except Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, no BJP stalwart visited Abohar to campaign.

