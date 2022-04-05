Cane task force formed

Chandigarh, April 4
Cooperation and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced a task force that will frame a plan to increase the income of sugarcane farmers.
“Representatives of the Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana; Indian Council of Agricultural Research; Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore; and Punjab Sugarfed will be part of the task force,” Cheema said, adding a draft plan would be prepared within three months. —
