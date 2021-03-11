Can't outsource task of drafting Punjab's Budget: Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

A day after the Punjab Government issued advertisements in newspapers announcing that “People of Punjab will make the Budget of Punjab”, state Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today hit out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for “outsourcing the constitutional responsibility of drafting the Budget”.

“This shows ignorance and ideological bankruptcy of the AAP government about the process of preparing the Budget,” Raja Warring said.

“People of Punjab have given you (AAP) the power to run the government. Budget is one of your key responsibilities,” the Congress leader said.

He notes that preparation and presentation of the Budget was a requirement under Article 202 of the Constitution. “It is a job of experts. Let's leave it to them,” Warring asked the Chief Minister.

He added, “Arvind Kejriwal had resorted to a similar stunt in New Delhi in 2015. What was rejected there long ago is being tried in Punjab now.”