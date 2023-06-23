Can’t proceed against ‘tainted’ officials without proof: Minister

Tribune Reporters

Chandigarh/Fatehgarh Sahib, June 22

Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Minister for Revenue, today said though the government had zero tolerance towards corruption, it could not proceed against the ‘tainted’ revenue officials, whose names had been forwarded by the Vigilance Bureau in the absence of any proper evidence.

He was here to preside over a function of the Brahmin Sabha, Sirhind.

Most Tehsildars join duties Though most of the revenue officials joined duties, 48 ‘tainted’ officials remained on a mass casual leave on the second day on Thursday

Though the administration has made alternative arrangements, in some districts, where the whole battery of revenue officials was found tainted, the services remained paralysed

They are protesting against the leak of the list of officials prepared by the Vigilance Bureau

He said the department had asked the Vigilance to submit the evidence against the officials and, after verification, strong action would be initiated against them. He said it couldn’t paralyse the functioning of the Revenue Department by taking action against the officials without any evidence.

Answering a query, he said the government was in touch with the Punjab Revenue Officers Association and would sort out their grievances but the government would not succumb to any pressure tactics. He hoped that the association would also respect the sentiments of the government and the public.

Answering another query, he said to get no-objection certificate (NOC) for the registration of a property was the root cause of corruption and it was under the consideration of the CM and he was holding discussions with different departments. He said there were 14,000 unauthorised colonies and residents and plot holders had to face various problems in getting plots registered. Soon this issue would be resolved .

He said the department would start “Jan Mal Adalat” in which officials would visit rural and urban areas, where the revenue-related issues would be resolved.