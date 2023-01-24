Can’t share water, BJP passes resolution at executive meet

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, JANUARY 23

The state executive of the BJP, led by Ashwani Kumar Sharma, today passed a resolution, stating that Punjab did not have surplus water to share with any other state. The party’s two-day meeting concluded here on Monday.

After Congress stalwarts, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and former ministers Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Rajkumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Rana Gurmit Sodhi, joined the BJP, the party wanted to use this as a dividend to consolidate its presence in the rural areas.

It is likely to cause ripples in SAD. The BJP used to contest from urban areas when it was in alliance with SAD. More resolutions, including drug-free Punjab, better law and order and steps to boost economy, were also passed.

Ashwani Sharma stated that since Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led AAP government came to power, secessionist voices had become vociferous while the government looked helpless. The law and order situation was deteriorating.

To contest the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab in 2024, the BJP has prepared ‘Mission-13’. For this, work will take off soon with the assistance of veteran Congress leaders, who are now with the BJP.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would visit every Assembly seat, he said and added that for this, rallies and mass contact programmes would be held in each segment.