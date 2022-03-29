Can't stop idea whose time has come: Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hailed his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for announcing the “doorstep delivery of ration to the poor”, saying no one can stop an idea whose time has come.

In a swipe at the Centre, which has been resisting the Delhi Government’s similar plan for over two years, Kejriwal said, “You cannot stop an idea whose time has come. You (the Centre) did not allow us to implement the scheme in Delhi. No problem. We will implement it in Punjab and then the entire country will emulate it like Delhi’s mohalla clinics.”

The Centre had in November last year moved the Supreme Court against an interim order of the Delhi HC, paving the way for Kejriwal’s doorstep ration delivery scheme. The SC had refused to interfere with the order. The Centre is asking Delhi, like 34 other states and UTs, to join the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme started for the delivery of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which the Union Cabinet extended until September two days ago.

“The Centre tried to stop mohalla clinics, schools, hospitals in Delhi and then the doorstep ration delivery scheme when even pizzas are being delivered at home. But they cannot stop India now. Indians are intelligent. They are moving on and have elected an honest government in Punjab and Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Ration plan

You (the Centre) didn’t allow us to implement the ration scheme in Delhi. No problem. We will implement it in Punjab and then the entire country will emulate it. — Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convener