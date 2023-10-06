 Can’t till or sell returned land in absence of papers: Farmers : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Can’t till or sell returned land in absence of papers: Farmers
SYL canal

Can’t till or sell returned land in absence of papers: Farmers

In 2016, SAD-BJP govt passed Bill to denotify SYL canal & transfer land back to owners

Can’t till or sell returned land in absence of papers: Farmers

A machine deployed to level the SYL canal near Banur in 2016. File



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Fatehpur Garhi (Patiala), Oct 5

Surinder Kumar Bittu, sarpanch of Manakpur village near Rajpura, becomes anxious whenever the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal hogs media limelight. The canal, which passes through his fields, is now a defunct one with dilapidated banks and wild growth. Hundreds of farmers, who were assured that they will get back their land in 2016, which had been acquired for the canal, are unable to till or sell the same as they have not received any related document from the state government in this regard.

In 2016, the SAD-BJP government passed the Bill that called for denotifying the SYL canal and transferring the land back to the owners. Almost seven years later, the farmers claim that the returned land is of no use.

“The SYL canal is in ruins with brick lining peeling off at many places. Bushes and wild growth have come up on its bed at most of the places. During the monsoon, the canal turns into a big water channel, flooding fields along its course on either side owing to breaches on its banks,” Bittu added. “The canal is still there. We have no means to fill it with earth as it will cost lakhs of rupees to level it. There is no water flowing in it and all it brings is misery to nearby fields,” he further said.

Fatehpur Garhi farmers allege that the canal is like a white elephant for them. “Just imagine this canal right in the middle of the village that is of no use,” says sarpanch Jagdish Kumar. “We will be happy if the Punjab Government allows some water to flow to Haryana. At least, we can irrigate our fields,” he added.

Farmers rue that despite assurances by state politicians, they have not received any documents to sell or purchase such land. “While Haryana leaders want to dig the canal, Punjab politicians are opposing it. Everyone is playing politics over the matter for petty gains,” said some land owners.

With the Supreme Court directing the Centre to intervene to get it completed, the issue is back to the fore after a gap of over 20 years when the Punjab Assembly had first passed the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, 2004, to avoid the completion of the canal in its territory.

In 2016, the Punjab Cabinet decided to denotify 5,376 acres and return it to its owners free of cost.

A major part of the SYL canal was completed in the Punjab territory in the 1990s after spending over Rs 750 crore. Only a small portion of it remained to be completed in the 1990s when the construction work on it was abandoned.

Designed to carry 10,500 cusecs of water

  • Built to handle 10,500 cusecs, the canal was to carry 6,500 cusecs of water to parts of Haryana
  • It takes off from the tail of Anandpur Sahib Hydel Channel in Ropar and enters Haryana near Kapoori village in Patiala district
  • Besides carrying water to Haryana, it was also to cater to irrigation needs of some parts of Ropar and Patiala districts

No means to fill it

The canal is still there. We have no means to fill it with earth as it will cost lakhs of rupees to level it. There is no water flowing in it and all it brings is misery to nearby fields.” — Surinder Kumar Bittu, sarpanch of Manakpur village

#BJP #Rajpura #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

2
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

3
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

4
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Private vehicles used as bike taxis, 24 challaned

6
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

7
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

8
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

9
India

India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff

10
Haryana

High Court grants bail to HCS officer

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Court asks why PMLA if Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

After Cabinet nod, Guv clears Gurminder Singh as new AG

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash


Cities

View All

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh over promise of job

Man attempts to courier opium to US, booked