Cap on Hemkund Sahib pilgrims

Amritsar, May 20

The portals of Sri Hemkund Sahib will be opened on May 25, but, this time, the Uttarakhand Government has put a daily cap of 3,500 on the pilgrim count.

Reason: Heavy snowfall in the region. The pilgrims are advised to plan their journey meticulously, considering the weather conditions. People above the age of 60, sick and children have been advised to avoid the yatra for the next fortnight.

