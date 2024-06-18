Capt Amarinder Singh, Hema Malini on BJP list of campaigners for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Chandigarh, June 17
The BJP has planned to go all out for the Jalandhar (West) bypoll and announced a 38-member list of senior leaders to campaign for the party.
Led by state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, the list includes actor-politicians Hema Malini and Manoj Tiwari. Vijay Rupani and Capt Amarinder Singh, who could not campaign for the party in the recently held Lok Sabha elections due to ill-health, are also on the list. The list includes Anurag Thakur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Arjun Ram Meghawal, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manpreet Badal and Sushil Kumar Rinku.
