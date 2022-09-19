Capt Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his Punjab Lok Congress with saffron party

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, September 19

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday joined the BJP at party’s headquarters.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju officially welcomed Capt Amarinder in the BJP by presenting him a bouquet and membership slip.

After joining the BJP, Capt Amarinder Singh said, "I consulted my party members who all agreed that if we want to see some future of Punjab the party should merge with BJP."

He also introduced members of his party who joined, including two-time MP Amrik Singh, former Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, Bhatinda leader Kewal Singh, Balbir Rana Sodhi, Harjinder Thekedar from Amritsar South, Prem Mittal from Mansa.

"I have been telling the Home Minister about drones coming in, bigger drones carrying narcotics, weapons are landing to create chaos in Punjab," Amarinder said.

"Keeping the nation above the party has been a great quality of Capt Amarinder Singh. I welcome him and all members of his party, the Punjab Lok Congress in the BJP," Tomar said.

He added that being a border state, it is important that Punjab is safe and secure to ensure safety and security of the country.

“We are in close proximity with two hostile nations, Pakistan and China. It is the fault of Congress even one type of weapon was procured when AK Antony was the defence minister. Now weaponry is coming, which is important to secure our nation,” he said.

Amarinder said, “I am grateful to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda who I met.”

“We are not limited to Punjab, I am sure we will be useful for BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana,” he added.

Responding to a question on plans of his wife Preneet Kaur, who is a Congress MP, Capt Amarinder said, "Ye zaroori hai kya jo husband kare wohi wife kare (Is it necessary that wife will always follow her husband?"

Soon after Capt Amarinder Singh joined the BJP, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted, “The man who was instrumental in framing the 3 farm laws & is most hated by farmers of Punjab is given duty by BJP to welcome Amarinder in the party. What signal does BJP want to give?”

Tomar said, "Capt Amarinder is joining the BJP means he supports peace and security in Punjab. His joining the BJP will strengthen the party and its cadres in ensuring that."

Tomar also spoke about efforts by PM Narendra Modi for the Sikh community and people of Punjab.

Rijiju said for a diverse country like India unity and security is very important. "The way country is progressing right thinking people must unite. We have been watching Captain, to sit with him on the same dais is a matter of great happiness," he added.

Even as a Congress CM, he always put nation before politics, Rijiju said, adding that it is an important happening in the political history of the country.

Today from south to north, east to west, BJP flag is flying high, Rijiju added.

Daughter Jai Inder Kaur and son Raninder Singh accompanied Amarinder Singh

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were not present on the occasion.