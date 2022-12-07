Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar included in BJP's core committee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Reconstituting its powerful core committee today, the BJP has included Capt Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar in it.

Apart from various former presidents, the 17-member committee has accommodated four Congress turncoats.

Besides Captain Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar, the committee includes state party president Ashwani Sharma, Som Prakash, Avinash Rai Khanna, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Fatehjang Singh Bajwa.

Former DGP Sarbjit Singh Virk, former ministers Manoranjan Kalia and Rajinder Bhandari have also found place in the committee. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Jaswinder Dhillon, Vijay Sampla, Manthri Srinivasullu, Shwait Malik, Tikshan Sood and Subhash Sharma have also been included.

National leaders Sudan Singh, Tarun Chugh, Vijay Rupani, Narendra Rana and NCM chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura and all general secretaries will be special invitees to the committee.

