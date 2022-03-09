Capt Amarinder's daughter gets Jat body's top post replacing Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Chandigarh, March 8
The Congress’ hold on the All India Jat Mahasabha seems to waning with Jai Inder Kaur, the daughter of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, being appointed the new president of the women wing of the Punjab unit of Jat Mahasabha.
She replaces the wife of PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was appointed in April last year. Dr Sidhu was appointed when rebellion against Capt Amarinder was growing before he was asked to step down as CM last year. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...