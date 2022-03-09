Capt Amarinder's daughter gets Jat body's top post replacing Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

The Congress’ hold on the All India Jat Mahasabha seems to waning with Jai Inder Kaur, the daughter of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, being appointed the new president of the women wing of the Punjab unit of Jat Mahasabha.

She replaces the wife of PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was appointed in April last year. Dr Sidhu was appointed when rebellion against Capt Amarinder was growing before he was asked to step down as CM last year. —

