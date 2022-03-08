Capt Amarinder’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur is new Punjab president of Jat Mahasabha women’s wing

Chandigarh, March 8
Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur was appointed the new president of the Punjab women’s wing of the Jat Mahabsabha on Tuesday.
The appointment was made earlier on Tuesday and comes on International Women's Day.
She replaces Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the wife of Punjab Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27 after two-year hiatus
Air bubble arrangements will also stand revoked from March 2...
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users
Feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of ...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia says its forces have held fire in Ukraine
India had told UNSC that despite its urgings there was no sa...
Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget
Outlay for health is Rs 8,925.52 crore, which is 21.65 per c...
Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy board buses to Poltava, hope to be in safe zone soon
A medical student at the Sumy university confirms that buses...