Capt Amarinder’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur is new Punjab president of Jat Mahasabha women’s wing

Tribune News Service



Chandigarh, March 8

Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur was appointed the new president of the Punjab women’s wing of the Jat Mahabsabha on Tuesday.

The appointment was made earlier on Tuesday and comes on International Women's Day.

She replaces Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the wife of Punjab Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu.