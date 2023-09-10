Capt dismisses rumours of having met Sonia Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and two-time former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today dismissed rumours on social media that he had met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

Capt Amarinder said these were baseless rumours without an iota of truth. He made it categorically clear that he was committed to the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda.

“At such level you don’t look back,” said Capt Amarinder.

