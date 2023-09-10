Capt dismisses rumours of having met Sonia Gandhi

Chandigarh, September 9
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and two-time former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today dismissed rumours on social media that he had met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.
Capt Amarinder said these were baseless rumours without an iota of truth. He made it categorically clear that he was committed to the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda.
“At such level you don’t look back,” said Capt Amarinder.
#BJP #Capt Amarinder Singh #Congress #Social Media #Sonia Gandhi
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G 20: Delhi declaration adopted, consensus after hardball negotiations on Ukraine conflict
India achieves big diplomatic victory on first day of summit...
In 'Bharat' nameplate, PM's firm message
Amid name change row, ‘Bharat’ replaces ‘India’