Capt hand in glove with Badals, says minister Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today accused former Congress Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh of being “hand in glove” with the Badal family to protect his vested interests, that prevented a fair probe into incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.

He said for seven long years, the Sikh sangat was misled by these two families, but now justice would be delivered.

Addressing a press conference here, Dhaliwal, accompanied by Manwinder Singh Giaspura, MLA, Payal, and Gurpreet Gogi, MLA, Ludhiana West, said it was unfortunate that the perpetrators of sacrilege incidents and those killed in subsequent police firing at Kotkapura had not been brought to book because of nefarious designs of the previous Congress and SAD governments.

“People know that the Badals and Capt Amarinder were hand in glove. No punishment was given to Bargari and Behbal Kalan firing incident culprits. However, now the Mann government would soon deliver justice,” the minister said.

To a query that Sukhbir Badal has denied ordering firing on Sikh protesters in 2015, Dhaliwal said, “He is lying because no police officer can open fire without taking permission from the CM or the Home Minister.”