Capt, Jakhar commercialised Cong: Warring

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 22

PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring here today blamed former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and former PCC chief Sunil Jakhar (both are now in the BJP) for commercialising the Congress during their tenures.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the party’s district unit president and senior vice-president assuming their charge, Warring said, “Both Jakhar and Capt Amarinder commercialised the Congress during their tenures. Jakhar did not hold even a single meeting with the party’s block presidents. He, however, managed to appoint his nephew as chairman of the State Farmers’ Commission. On the other hand, I did not lobby for my family members or any relatives.”

Meanwhile, factionalism between two groups of District Congress Committee came to fore when Mayor, deputy mayor and some councillors close to former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal chose not to attend the PCC chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring event in Bathinda today.

Addressing party workers, Warring said leaders with business interests were given prominence earlier. He added, “If any party member or leader has any qualms then they must bring it to the notice of party forum directly rather than going live on social networking platforms. Tough decisions would be taken against those breaking the discipline in the party. If top positions such as chairman, mayor or president were given to deserving workers then we won’t have to face consequences. Indiscipline of any kind won’t be tolerated within the party at all.”

Talking about the law and order situation in the state, Warring said, “I am in favour of Sikhism but protest against Khalistan. I exhort all party workers and leaders to participate and support Bharat Jodo Yatra with enthusiasm.”