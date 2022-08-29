Capt Amarinder Singh misused funds, VB must probe: Partap Singh Bajwa

Patiala, August 28
Accompanied by Congress leaders from Patiala, once considered close to former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today demanded a Vigilance probe into the tenure of the former CM when funds meant for schemes were allegedly misused.
Bajwa backed PCC chief Raja Warring and said state leaders should discuss matters with the PCC chief rather than going public.
Bajwa challenged CM Bhagwant Mann to initiate a probe against Capt Amarinder Singh “instead of targeting former MLAs of the Congress” for political mileage. “If Mann is serious about wiping out corruption from Punjab, he should hand over all probes into misuse of funds during Capt Amarinder’s tenure to the VB,” said Bajwa. “Only a time-bound Vigilance probe can reveal the actual misuse of funds worth hundreds of crores during the regime of the former Congress leader. Our party MLA had also raised the issue of corruption during that tenure, which needs to be probed,” he said.
Saying that the Congress would field a new face from Patiala for the next Lok Sabha poll, he said Preneet Kaur was no longer part of the Congress and would “surely contest the next parliamentary poll on the BJP ticket”. “If Preneet Kaur has some self-respect, she should resign as she is not part of the Congress,” he said.
