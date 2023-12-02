Abohar: Car gutted in 'tantrik' act

Our Correspondent

Abohar: A car was gutted in a fire that allegedly broke out due to a “tantrik” act being performed by a neighbor in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar at 1 am here on Friday. The owner of the car, Harmeet Singh Happy, told the police that he was informed by someone that his car was on fire. CCTV footage indicated that his neighbor was performing a “tantric” act, the flames of which allegedly engulfed the car. OC

Govt to build 702 libraries

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government has decided to construct six libraries in every Assembly segment. The government has already started the exercise to identify villages, towns or localities in the cities for opening libraries. The idea is to build 702 libraries and the government will give Rs 64 lakh to each constituency for the project. TNS

Three nabbed with heroin

Abohar: Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested by the police here today.

Police officials said 45 gm heroin was seized from brothers Chanchal Singh and Kanwal Jit Singh of Baba Jiwan Singh Nagar and 11 gm from Manoj Kumar Lala of Durga nagar. Separate cases were registered under the NDPS Act. OC

Blood donation camps by SAD

Muktsar: SAD has planned to celebrate former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s 96th birth anniversary on December 8 in a big way. Badal had passed away on April 25. A ‘kirtan’ followed by langar will be organised at the Badal’s cremation site at Badal village. A SAD leader said blood donation camps would be organised in all the Assembly constituencies. TNS

Man succumbs to injuries

Abohar: Om Prakash of Dutaranwali village succumbed to his injuries after a two-week-long battle here on Thursday. Prakash was returning home when he lost control of his tractor while trying to save an animal. The tractor overturned crushing the driver. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital before being referred to AIIMS, Bathinda.

