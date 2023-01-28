Car hits truck, 1 dead, 3 injured

Abohar, January 27
A man died on the spot and three others were injured when the car which they were travelling in rammed into a truck that was parked near the Alamgarh bypass .
The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Kumar.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Arif, who was driving a loaded truck from Fazilka to Sriganganagar, was injured when an unidentified vehicle hit it at 11 pm on Thursday.
Some people took him to the Civil Hospital, leaving behind the truck.
After about four hours, a car that was about to enter Abohar, rammed into the stationary truck resulting in death of one man and leaving the other three occupants injured.
The injured persons have been hospitalised. The police have initiated an investigation.
