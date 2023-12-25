Car occupants fire at PCR team, 1 arrested

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 24

Occupants of car opened fire at a PCR team after its driver was signalled to stop the vehicle near Hotel Sepal here. The miscreants tried to escape from the spot after the incident.

The PCR team also opened fire and started chasing them. The police team intercepted them on the Bhatti Road, where one youth was overpowered while the other managed to escape. The arrested youth was identified as Sukhdeep of Bathinda, while the one who escaped was identified as Avtar Doda.

SP City Narinder Singh said the PCR team had received information that two persons were moving around in a car in a suspicious condition in the area. When the police signalled them to stop for checking, the car occupants opened fire on the team, but the police personnel narrowly escaped.