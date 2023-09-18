Car rams into parked tractor-trailer; four killed, one injured

Muktsar, September 17
Four persons, including a father-son duo, lost their lives and one got injured after their car rammed into a stationary tractor-trailer near Channu village on the Delhi-Malout national highway on Saturday night.
The bodies were taken to the Gidderbaha Civil Hospital and the injured referred to a Faridkot hospital.
The deceased were identified as Meetu and Harvir Singh of Ravidas Nagar in Malout and Arvind and his six-year-old son Arav of Delhi. The injured person was identified as Madan Lal of Malout.
Sources said the victims were returning after visiting a religious place.
