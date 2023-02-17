Car rams into workshop in Moga, 18-year-old dies

Moga, February 16
An 18-year old youth died in a road accident at Kot-ise-Khan town in the district, the police said today.
The victim has been identified as Ranjit Singh of Larhian village, Kapurthala.
Reportedly, he was driving a jeep and was going from Kot-ise-Khan town to Daulewala village, on the Moga-Amritsar highway. Suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into the outer wall of a workshop.
He was seriously injured in the accident. Unfortunately, when he was being taken to the hospital he died on the way.
The police took the body into custody and sent it to a hospital at for a post-mortem examination. Later, it was handed over to the family.
