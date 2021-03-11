Carcasses dumped into canals

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 11

Residents of some villages have now started to dispose of carcasses in tributary channels of Sirhind canal, thereby increasing the risk of further spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD).

Five carcasses were found in the Kotbhai tributary channel near Mehma Bhagwana village in Bathinda.

Veterinary experts said disposing carcasses in water bodies is a dangerous trend and certainly a cause for concern. If not stopped immediately, the situation could turn worse in the coming days.

Lumpy skin disease Sources said disposing of carcasses is expensive, costing between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500

Five carcasses were found in the Kotbhai tributary channel near Mehma Bhagwana village in Bathinda

As per records of the Animal Husbandry Department, 55,383 animals have been infected with the LSD till now. Of them, 1,699 have died. As many as 1,15,985 animals have been vaccinated.

Sources in the department have stated that there is under-reporting when it comes to deaths of infected cattle. Every next village has minimum five animals dying due to the disease. In some villages, this number has even reached 20.

Vaccination has started now when the virus has already spread to an alarming proportion. It would barely be of any use now, added sources.

Sources added that disposing of carcasses is expensive, costing between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500. The state government must come up with a proper plan for disposal of carcasses. Otherwise, it would lead to further spread of the disease.

The canal water is supplied to 12 waterworks (large water storage tanks) and after filtration, it is further supplied to households which is used by residents of the district for drinking and other purposes.

Dr Rampal Mittal, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, said, “We have recommended that carcasses must be buried and not disposed of at open places. It is highly risky if bodies are being thrown into water bodies. The government has constituted teams to tackle the disease.”

Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said, “We have formed special teams for the proper burial of carcasses. After identifying locations for every five to seven villages, these bodies would be disposed of.”